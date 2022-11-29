Caldwell-Pope registered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets.

Caldwell-Pope stumbled again in the win, continuing what has been a downward trend over the past two weeks. During that time, he is well outside the top 150, thanks primarily to his steal numbers falling from 1.2 per game to 0.6. As a player with very little upside, Caldwell-Pope has no margin for error when it comes to overall fantasy value. He remains a 12-team option but could end up on waivers across a few leagues should his current trajectory continue.