Porter contributed 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.

Porter logged another double-double after hitting the milestone against the Spurs Saturday evening. Porter is an effective rebounder and an excellent third scorer behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He's also sporting a perfect attendance record through 35 games. The addition of Russell Westbrook into the lineup has also assisted Porter's bottom line, as he's often been the product of the veteran's assist totals.