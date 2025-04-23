Denver coach David Adelman said Porter (shoulder) was able to go through Wednesday's practice, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter, who suffered a mild left shoulder sprain at the end of Game 2, can be considered questionable for Game 3 for the time being. More clarity will be known when the Nuggets release their injury report Wednesday evening, however. During Monday's loss, Porter produced 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes. If he's unable to play, Peyton Watson would be a candidate to see more run.