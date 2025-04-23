Porter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Clippers on Thursday.
Porter suffered a left shoulder sprain during Game 2 on Monday but was able to participate in practice Wednesday. The 26-year-old is averaging 9.0 points and 9.5 rebounds through two games in the series and would be a significant loss for the Nuggets. If Porter is unable to play, Peyton Watson is a candidate to slide into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Goes through practice•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Double-doubles in Game 2 loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Posts team-high 19 points in finale•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Pops for 21 in Sacramento•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Returns with 23-point effort•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Removed from injury report•