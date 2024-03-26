Porter is probable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix due to an illness.
Porter was dealing with an illness prior to suiting up in Monday's victory over Memphis, although he worked with an abridged workload, delivering 11 points (4-7 FG) and four rebounds in 22 minutes of action. His status will need to be monitored, but he appears firmly on track for Wednesday's contest.
