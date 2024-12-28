Jokic accumulated 27 points (12-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 149-135 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jokic recorded his league-leading 12th triple-double of the season, but as has happened in other games. it wasn't enough to carry the Nuggets to victory -- Denver has gone 7-5 when Jokic records a triple-double this season. Collective struggles aside, Jokic continues to have an elite individual season, and he should continue to benefit fantasy managers who decided to draft him in the early stages of the first rounds. Jokic has also scored at least 25 points in each of his last five contests.