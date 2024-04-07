Jokic (hip) is available to face the Hawks on Saturday, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jokic was always expected to play Saturday, as the star big man and MVP candidate recently stated he's not interested in taking any rest in the final days of the regular season. Jokic enters this game with averages of 29.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.