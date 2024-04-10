Jokic closed Tuesday's 111-95 win over the Jazz with 28 points (12-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes.

The double-double was Jokic's 65th of the season, putting him one short of the career-high 66 he racked up in 2021-22. The perennial MVP candidate has pulled down double-digit boards in 10 of his last 11 games and has averaged 28.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor.