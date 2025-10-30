Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Extends triple-double streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic generated 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 28 minutes of Wednesday's 122-88 win over the Pelicans.
Jokic has now amassed a triple-double in four straight games to open the season, and while his rebound and assist totals didn't go far into double figures, snaring a triple-double in just 28 minutes is quite a feat. The center had played 32 or more minutes in his first three games of the season. Jokic had two triple-double streaks of at least four games, with one ending at four and one stopping after five.
