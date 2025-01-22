Jokic contributed 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 144-109 win over the 76ers.

As if four straight triple-doubles weren't impressive enough, Jokic has completed them before the end of the third quarter each time, and Tuesday's blowout win wasn't the exception. The star big man is fueling the Nuggets' revival and has been nothing short of spectacular in recent weeks, posting video-game-like numbers with an efficiency that's rarely seen at the highest level. He's averaging 27.2 points, 14.1 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc across nine games since the beginning of January.