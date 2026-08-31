Jokic recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Serbia's 102-73 win over Iceland in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Jokic attempted only seven shots but impacted the game in his usual fashion as a rebounder and facilitator. The 31-year-old averaged a triple-double for the second consecutive regular season in 2025-26, posting 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game while finishing second in MVP voting. Denver has reshaped the supporting cast around him this offseason, but Jokic remains the unquestioned centerpiece of the offense and should once again be among the first players selected in virtually every fantasy format in 2026-27.