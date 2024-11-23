Jokic recorded 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds and 10 assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 123-120 loss to Dallas.

The perennial MVP candidate missed the prior three games to be with his family as his wife gave birth to their second child, but Jokic didn't miss a beat in his return, producing his fifth straight triple-double and seventh of the season in 11 contests. Friday's game was his first of 2024-25 in which he didn't record a block or a steal, however. Jokic is averaging 30.0 points, 14.0 boards, 11.5 assists, 2.2 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks to begin the season, numbers that would be career highs almost across the board if he can keep them up, and he's shooting an eye-popping 58.5 percent from three-point range.