Watson finished with 35 points (10-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks in 40 minutes during Thursday's 107-97 victory over the Wizards.

Watson put together a stellar final line, highlighted by a team-high 35 points, which also marks a season high. The 23-year-old was a menace on the defensive end, where he compiled a team-best four swats and accounted for two of Denver's nine steals. Watson has now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his previous six appearances and continues to play at a high level as the Nuggets navigate without Nikola Jokic (knee).