Watson amassed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 128-119 victory over Indiana.

After missing the previous game due to a minor back concern, Watson delivered arguably his best performance in eight games over the past three weeks. It's been a somewhat underwhelming start to his career in Cleveland, with Watson struggling to find consistency on either end of the floor. Through 13 games, he has averaged 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks.