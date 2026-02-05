Jones (head) left Wednesday's 134-127 double overtime loss to the Knicks after the first quarter and did not return.

Jones butted heads with Karl-Anthony Towns late in the first quarter. Per Katy Winge of Altitude Sports, Jones was being evaluated for a concussion, and the Nuggets didn't want to risk his health by having him return. The injury prevented him from returning to the contest. Before exiting, Jones was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with three rebounds, a steal and a block across 12 minutes. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Bulls.