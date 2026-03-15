Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Not starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones won't start against the Lakers on Saturday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back in the lineup, Jones will slide to the second unit. Over three appearances off the bench this month, the 24-year-old forward has averaged 2.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per contest.
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