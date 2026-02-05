Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Questionable to return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (head) is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Jones went to the locker room after colliding with Karl-Anthony Towns in the first quarter, and the former is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Wednesday's game. Julian Strawther and Bruce Brown should see more minutes off the bench for as long as Jones is sidelined.