Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Quiet outing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones closed with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.
The Nuggets are going to be very thin Monday against the 76ers, as Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Jamal Murray and Tim Hardaway are sitting out for maintenance. Jones isn't loaded with upside by any means, but he's likely to see a significant workload against the 76ers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Season-high five threes Monday•
-
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Posts 12 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Quiet in starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Strong defensive showing Monday•
-
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Available to play•
-
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Listed as questionable•