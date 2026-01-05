Jones closed with three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 127-115 loss to the Nets.

The Nuggets are going to be very thin Monday against the 76ers, as Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Jamal Murray and Tim Hardaway are sitting out for maintenance. Jones isn't loaded with upside by any means, but he's likely to see a significant workload against the 76ers.