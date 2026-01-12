Hardaway recorded 25 points (8-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-104 win over the Bucks.

Jamal Murray (ankle/illness) sat out for the second straight game, and Christian Braun (ankle) was unable to go as well. That created more opportunity for Hardaway, and the veteran took full advantage. He's been trending up over his last seven games, posting averages of 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.4 three-pointers in 29.7 minutes per contest.