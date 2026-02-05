Hardaway produced 19 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 42 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 134-127 double-overtime loss to New York.

The veteran forward had scored just nine combined points in the prior two games while going just 1-for-13 from the floor, but Hardaway cranked up his efficiency Wednesday even though his usage didn't increase significantly with the extra court time. Hardaway has drained multiple three-pointers in five of the last seven contests, averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 boards, 3.4 threes and 1.4 assists in 29.4 minutes over that span while shooting 48.0 percent from beyond the arc.