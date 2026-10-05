Brazile (undisclosed) recorded seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks in 20 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 preseason loss to the Jazz.

Brazile missed the final game of Summer League for undisclosed reasons, but he was able to suit up for the preseason opener. Brazile showed flashes of upside in Sunday's loss, connecting on a three-pointer and adding two blocks. The Arkansas product brings a unique skill set to Denver and could work his way into playing time if he continues to connect on jump shots, given his clear athletic tools and motor.