Nesmith is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks with a left hand strain.

The Pacers have a back-to-back in New York first and then Brooklyn on Wednesday, prompting the team to consider giving Nesmith some load management. Ben Sheppard and Jarace Walker could have even more responsibilities on their plates if Nesmith doesn't go Tuesday.

