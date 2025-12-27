Nesmith (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Nesmith hasn't played since Nov. 13 due to a sprained left knee but has now drawn a questionable tag for the first time since sustaining the injury. The 26-year-old forward has appeared in 11 regular-season games thus far, during which he has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per contest. While it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction, Nesmith's potential return would leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Johnny Furphy, Quenton Jackson and Jarace Walker.