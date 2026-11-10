Nesmith tallied 18 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's 125-122 loss to the Mavericks.

Nesmith connected on four three-pointers while maintaining a substantial workload, but his overall shooting efficiency remained inconsistent. Nesmith remains a useful perimeter scoring option, particularly in deeper category leagues, with his production heavily dependent on three-point volume and defensive contributions. A bit more consistency in the scoring column would go a long way, as he's scored in double digits in six of his last eight games but has surpassed the 15-point threshold three times in that span.