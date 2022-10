Theis (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Knicks.

Theis will miss a second straight preseason contest, but it's encouraging to see him listed out due to rest as opposed to the illness designation he held during the beginning of training camp. The German big man went from playing for the Celtics during the NBA Finals into EuroBasket play and didn't really have an offseason, so the Pacers are expected to continue resting him throughout the preseason.