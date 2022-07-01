Theis was traded from the Celtics to the Pacers on Friday along with four other players and a 2023 first-round pick in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Theis was acquired by the Celtics via trade in February and provided some quality minutes as a reserve during Boston's run to the 2022 NBA Finals. In 47 appearances last season with the Rockets and Celtics, Theis averaged 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds across 20.8 minutes per contest.