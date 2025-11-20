Siakam logged 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 win over the Hornets.

Wins have been few and far between for this Pacers squad without Tyrese Haliburton, but 22 points and seven assists from Siakam were enough to guide the team to victory over Charlotte. In his 10th season, Siakam is averaging a career-best 24.9 points per game as Indiana's lead man. He's suited up in 13 of 14 games for the Pacers this season.