Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Steps up in Game 3 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam closed with 21 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 victory over the Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Siakam was everywhere in Wednesday's win, helping the Pacers secure a 2-1 series lead. Not only was he aggressive on offense, but Siakam also guarded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the clutch and came up with some big defensive stops. Through 19 postseason games, Siakam holds averages of 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals on 52.5 percent shooting from the field.
