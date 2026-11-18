McConnell (hamstring) is available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

McConnell missed the first nine games of the 2026-27 campaign due to a hamstring injury. Although he has been mentioned on the injury report since returning, he has appeared in the last four games for Indiana. The 34-year-old logged a season-high 19 minutes in Sunday's 131-124 loss to Philadelphia, and while he will likely continue operating under a minutes restriction, he should receive more playing time, especially with Andrew Nembhard (hip) ruled out once again.