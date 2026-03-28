McConnell closed Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers with two points (1-1 FG), three rebounds and three assists over 13 minutes.

McConnell's playing time continues to trend in the wrong direction, having now played fewer than 15 minutes in back-to-back games. Although he was coming off a 17-point performance in a loss to the Lakers, McConnell simply isn't worth holding, given his lack of overall upside. Moving forward, he should only be rostered as an assists and steals specialist.