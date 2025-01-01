Bryant ended Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across five minutes.

Bryant saw just five minutes, the fewest he has played since joining Indiana. Despite the fact he is the team's only backup center option, the Pacers opted to run with a number of small-ball lineups, limiting Bryant's opportunities. While he should remain a part of the rotation, it is clear he is not being prioritized at this point.