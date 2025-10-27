Bradley ended with 12 points (6-7 FG), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to Minnesota.

Indiana is using a revolving-door rotation at the center spot, making this a frustrating situation for fantasy managers. It does present an opportunity for one of the centers to run away with the job, but so far, none have been able to do so. Bradley did make a strong case to be more involved with this performance, so his role is worth monitoring closely moving forward.