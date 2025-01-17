Haliburton racked up 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-100 win over the Pistons.

Haliburton returned Thursday after missing Indiana's previous game with a groin injury, going on to lead all Pacers players in assists while ending as one of three players with 15 or more points in a balanced effort. Haliburton has tallied at least 15 points and eight dimes in 22 contests this season, including in six of his last seven appearances.