Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Out again Wednesday

Oladipo (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

This will be Oladipo's fourth straight absence with soreness in his right knee, and there have been no reports of the shooting guard being able to make a return to practice in any capacity. The Pacers don't play again until Saturday, so it's possible Oladipo could make his return then with another two days of rest, but he'll likely have to practice in some capacity before that happens. Lance Stephenson is expected to get the start at shooting guard yet again in Oladipo's absence.