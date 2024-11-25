Ingram is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to right calf soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
This is a new issue for Ingram after previously battling sprains to both ankles. If Ingram is unable to give it a go, players such as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green could see a bump in minutes, while C.J. McCollum (adductor) could see a ton of usage Monday.
