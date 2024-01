Ingram (Achilles) is available for Monday's game against Dallas, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram took a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, but he'll return to action Monday. It's been a struggle for Ingram of late, averaging just 13.3 points per game over his last six appearances, but he's attempting only 10.7 field goals per game during that stretch compared to 16.4 on the season.