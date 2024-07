Theis and the Pelicans agreed to a one-year deal Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Theis will be entering his eighth NBA season and will bring valuable veteran leadership to the locker room. With the Pelicans losing Jonas Valanciunas, Theis could potentially step into a sizable role right away in the frontcourt. Throughout his career, Theis holds averages of 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks.