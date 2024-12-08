Theis (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Theis is set to miss his third consecutive matchup due to neck spasms. With the big man sidelined, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Trey Jemison are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Theis' next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Kings.
