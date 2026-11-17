Queen delivered 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and a block across 20 minutes in Monday's 115-94 win over the Warriors.

Queen matched his career high with four three-pointers and recorded a double-double despite playing only 20 minutes. The rookie's shooting was particularly noteworthy for a frontcourt player, but his rebounding was just as encouraging. Yves Missi's return from a knee injury has added competition for minutes in New Orleans' frontcourt, and Queen came off the bench Monday, but he's making his presence felt. He has scored in double digits in 10 of his 15 appearances this season.