Queen ended Saturday's 114-91 loss to the Spurs with 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes.

Queen has recorded just one block or steal in three of his last four games, but even if his defensive contributions have been lacking a bit lately, he'll remain valuable due to his activity on the glass and his scoring numbers. He's scored in double digits in five of his last six appearances despite coming off the bench five times in that stretch, while averaging 12.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. This was his fourth double-double of the season.