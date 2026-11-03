Queen notched 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 135-134 overtime victory over Memphis.

Queen continued to come off the bench, yet put together another intriguing performance. The fact that he has not been inserted into the starting lineup despite an injury to Yves Missi (knee) indicates that the coaching staff is not comfortable playing him more than about 25 minutes on any given night. While this does limit his overall upside, he is doing more than enough in a bench role to be considered a must-roster player.