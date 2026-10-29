Queen notched 11 points (3-6 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist and a block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 104-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Queen delivered valuable rebounding production in a reserve role, reaching double digits in points for the fourth consecutive game while notching his second double-double of the campaign. Queen is averaging 12.5 points and 9.3 boards per game despite not starting in any of his four appearances this season, so he should remain a valuable fantasy contributor regardless of whether he starts or not. He's also been remarkably efficient, making 51.7 percent of his shots and 86.4 percent of his free throws.