Queen closed Friday's 120-119 loss to Utah with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes.

Yves Missi needed assistance to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury during Friday's loss, and he did not return, which allowed Queen to flirt with 30 minutes. If Missi needs to miss time, Queen would likely be one of the primary beneficiaries, so he's an attractive speculative add in fantasy leagues. While earning 27.8 minutes per game as a starter last season, Queen averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest on 49.8 percent shooting from the field and 78.5 percent at the stripe.