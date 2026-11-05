Queen contributed 20 points (8-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one block across 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 120-113 overtime win over the Jazz.

Queen didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance but wasn't shy about hunting his shot en route to a season-high-tying scoring total. The second-year center also led the Pelicans in rebounds and assists, dishing out a season-high six dimes. He's scored 20 points in back-to-back outings and will likely continue seeing increased burn in Yves Missi's (knee) stead.