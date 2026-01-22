Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Jones has a chance to end a seven-game absence with an ankle sprain. If the forward makes his return to the New Orleans lineup, fewer minutes would be available for Saddiq Bey and Yves Missi in the frontcourt rotation.
