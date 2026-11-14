Jones ended with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 142-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jones got the starting nod for the third straight game, matching his season-high with 32 minutes. Although his role has increased over the past two weeks, his production has been far from ideal. In eight games during that span, he has averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes per game.