Jones contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, an assist and two steals across 32 minutes in Thursday's 132-120 win over the Kings.

Jones made his first start of the season due to the absence of Dejounte Murray (personal) and delivered an efficient scoring performance inside the arc while adding two steals, reinforcing his value as a defensive specialist. Jones' fantasy appeal is strongest in category-based formats that reward defensive production, but his bench role limits his upside a bit. Before Thursday, he was averaging just 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 17.5 minutes per game off the bench.