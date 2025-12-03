default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones (calf) won't play Thursday against the Timberwolves.

Jones will miss his seventh straight game on Thursday, and given that the Pelicans have not released any updates on Jones' progress in his recovery, he should be considered doubtful for Saturday's game in Brooklyn. Saddiq Bey and Bryce McGowens will continue to see major minutes for the banged-up Pelicans.

More News