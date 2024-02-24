Alvarado was ejected from Friday's game versus Miami with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

After things escalated between Jimmy Butler and Naji Marshall on the court, Alvarado got into a scrap with Thomas Bryant on the sidelines and punches were thrown from both sides. This puts Alvarado's status for Sunday's game against Chicago in jeopardy, and that's not ideal for the Pelicans since C.J. McCollum left this game with an ankle injury. Alvarado finished with five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 18 minutes.