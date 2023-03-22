Recent imaging of Alvarado's right tibia has shown incremental improvement and he will re-examined in 2-3 weeks.

Alvarado has already missed the last 10 games due to a stress fracture in his right tibia. His new timetable likely rules out a regular-season return, but he could retake the floor if the Pelicans make the Play-In Tournament. Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels should continue to see extended minutes in Alvarado's absence.